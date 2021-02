Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter, Terri shares the video snippet of his incoming tune “Come Around”.

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, signed to Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment and The Zone Agency is getting set to release a new song titled “Come Around”.

Come Around by Terri will be his first song following his debut EP, ‘AfroSeries’.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love