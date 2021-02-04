“Wizkid Is Forever The Greatest Of All Time” – Tems

Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tems on Wednesday 3rd February 2021 referred to Wizkid as the greatest of all time.

Wizkid and Tems early hooked up on a song on Made in Lagos album titled Essence. The adorable tune is already racking up numbers and trending in Nigeria, UK and other countries including South Africa.

On a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter, Tems crowned Wizkid the greatest of all time. She was simply asking what it was like working with Wizkid and she had this to say,

It was Awesome, Forever the GOAT.🙌🏾 #AskTems

