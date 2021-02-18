Yemi Alade Shares A Beautiful Video For “Turn Up”

Spread the love
Talented Nigerian hit maker, Yemi Alade presents an exciting video for Turn Up.
The Effyzie Entertainment frontline artist, Yemi Alade revisits her recently released project, the “Empress” album to perform one of the hit songs on the project.
Effyzzie Music Group presents Yemi Alade in the official video for “Turn Up”, off the “Empress” album and directed by Sesan.
