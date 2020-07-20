Entertainment

My 30 Million Naira Cash Prize is still intact – BBNaija winner Mercy Eke

By Chief Editor / July 20, 2020
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The winner of the previous edition of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says her 30 Million Naira Cash Prize is still intact.

Mercy Eke made this known in a recent interview on Instagram. She says her thirty million naira cash prize which she won at the BBNaija season 4 is still intact.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  HOTT! Tacha Cries Out as Fans Threaten to Leak her Nak*d Photos
Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: