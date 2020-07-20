My 30 Million Naira Cash Prize is still intact – BBNaija winner Mercy Eke

The winner of the previous edition of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says her 30 Million Naira Cash Prize is still intact.
Mercy Eke made this known in a recent interview on Instagram. She says her thirty million naira cash prize which she won at the BBNaija season 4 is still intact.
What do you think? Please drop comments below
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj reveals she’s expected a baby, shares baby bump photos
See the moment Ebuka’s prick stood erect when Dorathy was talking (Video)
“I was in a romantic relationship with Kate Henshaw” – Lasisi Elenu reveals
DJ Cuppy is fresh like a sperm – Fan Declares
Wow! Davido Announce the signing of May D to DMW