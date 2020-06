Spread the love











Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has revealed she desperately needs a rich boyfriend despite the fact her grandma is bent on seeing her get married.

Bobrisky said her mum was asking when she will bring her husband home. She said she isn’t talking about marriage at the moment as she is in need of a rich boyfriend and not an Instagram broke boy.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...