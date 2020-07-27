” My woman made me fried rice and Suya” – Wizkid Reveals

Spread the love











Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid has revealed his woman just made him fried rice and Suya.

Followers of the superstar knows he always been yearning for Suya on twitter as one of the Nigerian delicacies he misses so much.

A concerned fan on twitter wondered if Wizkid is having a nice day wherever he is and Starboy wrote,

My woman made me fried rice and Suya!!. Blessed day. Enjoy yours❤

