Naira Marley begs for a ‘nasty sex’ says he doesn’t mind going to hell

Marlian music boss, Naira Marley after observing the Ramadan fast is back with some nasty and naughty posts on his social media handles.
This time, Naira Marley who recently begged friends to stop sending his nasty photos and adult contents, is the one currently begging for a ‘nasty sex’. The rapper says he need to have sex in a way there won’t be any question about his eternity.
Hw wrote,
“I just want some sex so nasty that there will be no question that I’m going to hell.”
I just want some sex so nasty that there will be no question that I’m going to hell.
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 24, 2020
What do you think? Please drop comments below
