Naira Marley Rejects Lady Who Offered Herself To Him For Free

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has rejected a lady who offered herself to him for free.

Naira Marley in a tweet asked ladies to give their p8$$y to men they love and the lady in reacting to that offered hers to him.

The lady asked him to come for hers and Naira Marley who seemed not pleased with that rejected the lady by calling her a devil.

He, therefore, asked her to take down her pinned tweet as he claims it’s irritating seeing the lady almost half n@ked and reading the bible.

Give the guy u like some pu$$y — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 24, 2020

