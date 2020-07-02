New COVID-19 patients dies in Bayelsa state

Spread the love











The oil state of Bayelsa has now confirmed a new COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours.

Bayelsa State is one of the states in Nigeria who are still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Bayelsa State has now recorded a new coronavirus death making it the 15th COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The state’s COVID-19 task force also confirmed 29 more people have been infected with the virus.

He said, ““We have five new cases discharges and unfortunately, one new death recorded on Wednesday.

“The state now has a total 234 confirmed cases of the deadly disease, 114 active cases and total of 105 discharged persons”.

