18 Prisoners Graduate From National Open University Of Nigeria

Feb 4, 2021 , ,
18 prisoners from the Nigerian prisons have reportedly graduated from the National Open University Of Nigeria.

Controller of Corrections Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, in a congratulatory message to the graduands, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure, charged them to see the educational advancement as a stepping stone to a brighter future.

He urged them to shun anti-social behaviours capable of tainting the new course of positive life they have chosen for themselves and be good ambassadors of both the Correctional Service and NOUN.

The graduates are from the: Medium Security Custodial Centre Awka, Anambra State 1 inmate; Maximum Security Custodial Centres Enugu, 6 inmates and Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos Stae, 6 inmates.

Others are Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje 4 inmates and Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Port Harcourt-Rivers State, 1 inmate.


