2023 Elections: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For Presidential Ticket

Feb 15, 2021 ,
There is a rumor that the All Progressives Congress, APC is planning to pair ex President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and El Rufai for president in 2023.

It was learnt that there had been pressure on Jonathan, to defect to the All Progressives Congress and run for president in 2023 on the ruling party’s platform.

Sahra Reporters claimed they learnt this from top sources within the party.

The story claimed Jonathan is being considered as a strong voice in the southern region, while El-Rufai is being packaged to represent northern interests and later become the president when the presidency is again zoned to the North.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


