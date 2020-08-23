2023: Tinubu can make a better president than Buhari – Tanko Yakassai

Spread the love











Tanko Yakassai a former aide to ex-President Shehu Shagari has insisted that Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will be a better president than Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakassai as reported by Daily Times says the APC National Leader, Tinubu transformed Lagos State when he was governor. According to him, that is enough indication that he is more competent than Buhari.

Speaking in an interview in Kano, Yakassai said Tinubu was better at planning than Buhari and stressed that planning is what makes a better leader.

According to the elder statesman: “If you are talking of making a better president, to be honest with you, I think if Tinubu can get the APC ticket and is elected, he will perform better than Buhari. I do not doubt in my mind.

“Go to Lagos and see what Tinubu did, when I went for an occasion, I took my time on the day of my arrival to go and have a look at Lekki.

“In my opinion, Tinubu can make a better president than Buhari.

“What makes a better political leader in government is the plan. If you have a plan, you can do it; without a plan, you cannot perform,”

