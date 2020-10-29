Abia State schools to reopen fully in Nov 2

Spread the love











The Abia State Government has disclosed that 2020/2021 Academic session will officially begin on Monday November 2, 2020 for all public and private nursery, primary and secondary schools in the State.

This was contained in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, D. KCK Nwangwa and made available to DAILY POST on Thursday morning.

According to the statement, all school heads and proprietors are reminded that they must ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols put in place in their schools are maintained and updated where there is need to do so.

