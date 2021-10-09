Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has announced that his 4th studio album is in the works and will be dropping soon.

The entertainer and father of one had asked his fans to brave themselves for his best album yet.

He made the announcement via his Instagram page after he performed his final show of the #AGBabyInYaCity tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He wrote;

Tonight I performed at Pittsburgh, the final show of the #AGBabyInYaCity tour. It’s been an absolute pleasure watching y’all sing my songs back to me. I had so much fun meeting and singing my heart out to y’all. Thanks for rocking with the boy. I’ll be back next year and it’ll be much bigger. Also, my 4th studio album is coming soon. Get ready for My Best Work Yet! All My love.

See post:

