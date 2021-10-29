African Chacha – “Only You”

Spread the love











African Chacha comes through with a new tune titled “Only You”.

Born Charity Udochukwu Nweke, in the family of Mr & Mrs Obi Nweke, in Ezza North local Government Ebonyi state, African Chacha grew up in Anambra state with music as one of her favourite thing.

‘When it comes to music, it doesn’t only aspires me but makes me crazy, When I was a kid, there is no music that I listened up to two times that I cannot sing correctly on my own even when am not listening to the singer…‘ say the talented singer.

She recorded her first song in 2019 and titled it “My Heart”.

Today October 29, 2021, African Chacha release an emotional song which she titles “Only You”.

From the stable of Woki productions, Enjoy “Only You”

