Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

African Chacha – “Only You”

Oct 29, 2021 , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

African Chacha comes through with a new tune titled “Only You”.

Born Charity Udochukwu Nweke, in the family of Mr & Mrs Obi Nweke, in Ezza North local Government Ebonyi state, African Chacha grew up in Anambra state with music as one of her favourite thing.

When it comes to music, it doesn’t only aspires me but makes me crazy, When I was a kid, there is no music that I listened up to two times that I cannot sing correctly on my own even when am not listening to the singer…‘ say the talented singer.

HOT STORY  If You Finally Get A One on One Meeting With Wizkid, What Would You Request For?

She recorded her first song in 2019 and titled it “My Heart”.

Today October 29, 2021, African Chacha release an emotional song which she titles “Only You”.

From the stable of Woki productions, Enjoy “Only You”

[embedded content]

Follow her on Instagram: @Africanchacha
Facebook: African Chacha


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

WellKid – “Turn Me On” ft. Olamide x JamoPyper

News

“Wizkid Signed Terri Because Of Pressure From Davido & Olamide” – YRN Reveals

News

Simi Almost Fainted After Meeting J.Cole

You missed

News

WellKid – “Turn Me On” ft. Olamide x JamoPyper

Oct 29, 2021
News

African Chacha – “Only You”

Oct 29, 2021
News

“Wizkid Signed Terri Because Of Pressure From Davido & Olamide” – YRN Reveals

Oct 28, 2021
Lyrics VIDEOS

[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

Oct 27, 2021