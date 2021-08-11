Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido Ranks High On Instagram’s Rich List, Makes #64,150,000

Spread the love











Davido might not be a Grammy winner – yet, but he is the first to reach a social media milestone.

The 29 year old artist and DMW boss ranked the No 53 spot as the highest paid Instagram influencer with over 21 million followers.

Hopper HQ rich list reports that Davido makes $128,300 ( #64,150,000) on a sponsored Instagram post. This is excluding the money he is paid for appearing in any commercial related to the promoted product.

It’s likely only a matter of time before Davido joins the likes of Dwayne, Ariana, Cristiano, Kylie Jenner who makes $986,000- $1,015,000 per post.

