American Channel- “MTV” Reminds Wizkid About His Award Nomination, Begs For A Repost

Big Wiz to the World……

Grammy winner, Wizkid has set tongues wagging after MTV took to Twitter to specially inform him of his MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nomination.

Let’s recap: On Thursday, MTV announced the 2021 VMAs nominees. Beyoncé’s Grammy winning song, Brown Skin Girl featuring Wizkid alongside Bruno Mars’ –Leave The Door Open, Chris Brown’s Go Crazy, Giveon’s Heartbreak Anniversary, H.E.R – Come Through and Sza- Good Days were all nominated for the Best R&B video music award.

While others excitedly reposted MTV posts on their various social media accounts, Wizkid -as usual- didn’t bother to acknowledge the post or repost it on his page.

The handler of the MTV Twitter account felt Wizkid didn’t see or hear about his nomination. Once again, the handler shared the post and this time tagged Big Wiz to the post about his nomination.

“@wizkidayo heeeey did you hear?! You’ve been nominated at the 2021 #VMAS”, the post read.

Though Wizkid is yet to respond, many are amazed by how a featured artist’s response is attached with great importance for a song that isn’t his.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

