Music Light of the world, Amy Flourish drops a comic lit-mood AfroPop single, produced by Gwheen, titled “Oga Prom Prom”.

“Oga Prom Prom” is an Afro pop Fusion tune, with Zulu spice. This single is inspired by a comic wave and the new age crave. It’s a DJ checklist for boom parties and sweetener’s secret revealed, As e dey hot.. Open Gossip.

Listen below

DOWNLOAD MP3

