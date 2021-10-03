Angel Has Been Evicted From The Shine Ya Eye Show

Spread the love











The end of the road has come for Angel, as she becomes the next housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

Finally, The Big Brother Naija Season 6 has come to an end and tonight we get to know who the winner is.

Currently, we are down to 4 finalists, following Angel’s eviction which means that the rest of the housemates will be evicted one after the other, and then the last two will be called up on stage before the winner is announced. May the best man or woman win.

The show kicked off on the 24th of July introducing 11 male housemates into the house. This is a first, as the show usually ushers in both male and female housemates on the same night.

However, the female housemates came in the night after, making them 22 in total. 2 weeks into the show, 4 new housemates were introduced making 26 contestants who fought tooth and nail all through the 10 weeks of this season.

See Video:












