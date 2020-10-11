APC candidate, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu re-elected in Ondo

Spread the love











Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been re-elected in Ondo State.

Rotimi Akeredolu, incumbent governor of Nigeria’s southwestern Ondo state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Governor Akeredolu polled a total of 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 195,791 votes, while candidate of the Zenith Labour Party Agboola Ajayi came a distant third and polled a total of 69,127 votes.

Akeredolu was declared winner after he won in fifteen of the eighteen local government areas in Ondo state with Jegede winning in three local government areas. The APC candidate defeated the PDP candidate with a difference of 97, 039 votes.

