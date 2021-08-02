As A Wizkid FC, If You’re Offered 500k (monthly) To Be Davido’s New Aide, Would You Accept?

Spread the love











The suspension news and possible sack of Isreal DMW has been trending on social media for a while now. Many are of the opinion that it’s time for Israel to leave the DMW’s camp, give room for someone else to occupy his position and save his Oga from unnecessary Drama & stress.

Israel Afeare who claimed to have known Baddest for 9 years now is Davido’s Logistic Manager, and at the moment his position is open!

For the non-Davido gang, If You’re offered 500k (monthly) to occupy the Logistic Manager post and become Davido’s new aide, Would You Accept?

As Davido’s new aide, you get to fly in Private Jet (PJ) with OBO, manage how Baddest resources are; acquired, stored and transported to their final destination with a monthly salary of #500,000… As A Wizkid Fan, Would you accept this offer and carry the DMW tag?

Drop your answers in the comment section below

