Spread the love











Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Boss, Kashy Godson

Our sources claim Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay has been nabbed in Ghana for his alleged involvement in the death of his record label boss.

On Sunday March 7th, 2021, news broke that Kashy Godson, CashNation Entertainment Boss, committed suicide by jumping from a balcony in Ghana. Now Barry Jhay has been arrested in Ghana a few hours after this story.

News broke on Sunday, March 7, 2021 that Karshy Gordon, the boss of CashNation Entertainment committed suicide by jumping from a balcony in Ghana.

According to fresh reports by Pulse Nigeria, Barry Jhay, a Headies-winning Nigerian artist and the frontline artist of the label has been arrested in Ghana, in connection to the death of Godson.

“Barry Jhay and Karshy had a fight in Ghana over accounts and other label-related issues in Ghana. When the argument got heated, Karshy punched Barry Jhay in the mouth.”, a source squealed.

Barry Jhay confirmed this when he shared a video of his bloodied mouth on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









