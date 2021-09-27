BBNaija: Biggie Allows Pere And Angel Back Into The Hosue As Finalists

Spread the love











Biggie has given Pere and Angel a chance to both go back to the house and play for 90 million naira.

You will recall that Pere and Angel were earlier asked to leave the Big Brother Naija house and not the show. This left many confused as we did not know what to expect.

However, Ebuka did reveal that the duo is being held up in a room, where they would have to play a game that will determine if one of them gets to become a finalist or not.

Biggie has given clear instructions as to how the game should be played and the winner gets to go back into the house. Well, we already know what the gate of the loser will be.

