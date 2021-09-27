Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

BBNaija: Biggie Allows Pere And Angel Back Into The Hosue As Finalists

Sep 27, 2021 ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Biggie has given Pere and Angel a chance to both go back to the house and play for 90 million naira.

You will recall that Pere and Angel were earlier asked to leave the Big Brother Naija house and not the show. This left many confused as we did not know what to expect.

However, Ebuka did reveal that the duo is being held up in a room, where they would have to play a game that will determine if one of them gets to become a finalist or not.

HOT STORY  Laycon Feat. YKB – "Fall For Me" (Video Snippet)

Biggie has given clear instructions as to how the game should be played and the winner gets to go back into the house. Well, we already know what the gate of the loser will be.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

News

Davido Shares First Picture Since Fortune’s Death

News

Oskino x IZYtunes – “Make Am”

You missed

News

BBNaija: Biggie Allows Pere And Angel Back Into The Hosue As Finalists

Sep 27, 2021
News

Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

Sep 26, 2021
News

Davido Shares First Picture Since Fortune’s Death

Sep 25, 2021
News

Oskino x IZYtunes – “Make Am”

Sep 24, 2021