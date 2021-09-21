Daily News Joint

BBNaija: Biggie Tasks Nini To Prank Housemates With 24-hour Fake Exit

Sep 21, 2021 ,
Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, has been tasked to prank housemates by exiting the house for 24 hours.

This top-secret task was given to her by Biggie earlier today during her Diary Session.

In Biggie’s words, Upstairs in the games lounge, there is a secret emergency exit. Tonight, while all the housemates are asleep, you are to use this secret exit to leave the house. You will stay out of the house for twenty-four hours before returning back.

Nini, this is a top-secret mission. This means you cannot disclose it to anyone in the house.

The secret emergency door is the window right next to the trophy cabinet. All you have to do is to stand next to the window when you are ready to leave the house, and the window will automatically open for you.

Biggie also reminded Nini to take a bag of her essentials along with her.

See post:


