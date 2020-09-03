BBNaija: I Slept With Laycon Because Of Cold – Dorathy

Spread the love











Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Dorathy Bachor has cleared the air on why she slept on the same bed with Laycon last week Tuesday.

Recall that Dorathy in a video which circulated on social media platforms days back, caused tongues to wag when after she was seen fondling with Laycon’s hair on the same bed and asking him not to leave when he made an attempt to move away.

But while having a conversation with Prince on Thursday, September 3, Dorathy said she slept on Laycon’s bed because she was cold that night and needed some warmth.

The fun loving housemate made the clarification after Laycon jokingly said she dumped him.

“I told Laycon I wanted to sleep on his bed because I was cold that night. I just wanted to feel some warmth nothing more.

“The night before I had cough, don’t let them think there’s anything more.

“A different man every week, I’m not a preacher of love but war,” she said

Like this: Like Loading...

Related