BLINX Unveils Album Cover And Playlist for “PAIN, SUFFERING & SACRIFICE”

Aug 9, 2021 ,
South African based Nigerian rapper, songwriter and producer Blinx has unveiled the final playlist for his debut album a 7 track EP tagged P.S.S – “Pain, Suffering & Sacrifice”.

Born Obinna Okolie on 7th of January, 1991 in Coal City, Enugu State, Nigeria. Better known as by his stage alias ‘Blinx’ Obi is from Awgu, Enugu State.

He debuted on the music scene with his release of two singles titled “Six Figures” and “Suicide” in 2019. “My sound is ‘trap soul’ and my target audience are millennials, hiphop/rap enthusiasts and all good music lovers” says Blinx.

The Extended Play album features YUNG6IX, CTN and a couple of other artistes and is scheduled for release on the 25th of August 2021. He also told our correspondent that pre-ordering begins from the 10th of August 2021.

Below is the track list for ‘PAIN, SUFFERING & SACRIFICE’.

CHELETE ft POW
SOMETIMES ft CTN
MY NAME ft COUNTY
FLEX ft CTN
GET MONI ft YUNG6IX
LAVISH ft CTN & DOE BILLZ

BONUS TRACK – LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE ft CTN


