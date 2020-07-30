Borno Governor blasts Nigerian Army for claiming boko haram has been vanquished

Spread the love











Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state condemned the Nigerian army on Wednesday for claiming boko haram has been totally defeated.

Amid carrying out one of his duty as the governor of the state, in a remote area of the state, there was an attempted breach on his convoy by the Boko haram terrorist group. 15 persons sustained severe injury following the attack on the convoy.

Despite being resisted and fought off, it didn’t end without casualties on the governor’s end.

Zulum didn’t hide his displeasure as he meted out his disappointment, at the inability of the Nigerian military to rid the area and its vicinity of insurgents, to the commanding officer in Mile 4. Referring to the commanding officer, he said;

“The army has been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga.

“I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful,”

The governor went on to question authenticity of the army’s claim that the insurgent group Boko Haram have been completely vanquished in the state, Channels Tv reports.

“You said there is no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us,” Zulum questioned.

