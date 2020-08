Spread the love











The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says Churches and Mosques in the state will reopen on Friday, August 7.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu announced the increase in public gatherings capacity from 20 to 50 people.

He also confined exam classes for secondary school to resume August 4 while Restaurants in the state can now operate eat-in services from Friday, August 14.

