BREAKING: PDP chairman dies after brief illness

Abia State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Johnson Onuigbo dies after a brief illness.

TVC News reports that Onuigbo popularly known as Akinboard passed away late hours on Monday, July 27, after a brief illness. His body has been deposited at an undisclosed hospital mortuary in Umuahia.

In another report by AIT, a source who spoke to the news publication on the condition of anonymity said the cause of Onuigbo’s death is not yet known.

