Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

BREAKING! Rotimi And Vanessa Mdee Welcome 1st Son

Sep 29, 2021 ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Singer and actor, Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee have welcomed their son today, 29th of September, 2021.

The amazing news was shared via Rotimi’s official Instagram page, where the new father revealed his new borns name, and shared photos of his cute little fingers.

The caption reads, “? Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho”

See post:

The couple celebrated their baby shower with close friends and relations on the 17th of September, 2021.

HOT STORY  Kwara State Governor forced to enter Okada by #EndSARS protesters (See Video)

You will recall that Rotimi revealed during an interview that he knew Vee was the one in the first 10 minutes with her. At this time, Rotimi admitted he was still seeing other with another woman whom he had left at home as he attends the concert.

Congrats to the new parents.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

“Stop Smoking Weed, You Would Sound Like Frog Voice..” – Fans React to Burna Boy’s Vocal Exercise Video

News

BBNaija: Biggie Allows Pere And Angel Back Into The Hosue As Finalists

News

Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

You missed

News

BREAKING! Rotimi And Vanessa Mdee Welcome 1st Son

Sep 29, 2021
News

“Stop Smoking Weed, You Would Sound Like Frog Voice..” – Fans React to Burna Boy’s Vocal Exercise Video

Sep 28, 2021
News

BBNaija: Biggie Allows Pere And Angel Back Into The Hosue As Finalists

Sep 27, 2021
News

Mr Eazi Squanders Over N18.3 Million At Victoria Island Club

Sep 26, 2021