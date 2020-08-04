BREAKING: Secondary schools resume academic activities in Delta

Spread the love











After four months of shutdown, Secondary Schools in Delta State had reportedly resumes academic activities with total compliance to the protocols put in place by the State Government to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools resumed after over four months holiday due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid low turnout of students.

In a chat with newsmen, the Zonal Coordinator of Institute of Continuing Education, ICE, Warri Zone, Dr Ochuko Ushure said that the school had observed all the protocols provided by the government.

In his words,”We have buckets, water, soap, and hand sanitizers at various locations in the school premises for the students to wash their hands.

“We also ensure that they maintain social distancing, before resumption, we ensure that the classrooms are clean with soap and water.

“We also ensure that the students wear their face mask always directly from the school gate”.

“We have internal task force monitoring compliance to the COVID-19 rules in the school”.

Akpobasa, however, appealed to parents to enable them to implement government’s directives.

“When parents fail to do what they are supposed to do, it will become a problem.”

“It is an issue of health, we cannot leave it all alone to the government.

“We have 261 candidates sitting for the exam and the classrooms are enough to accommodate them “.

