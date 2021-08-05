Chike Surprises His Manager With A Benz Car

Spread the love











Nigerian singer, Chike has set tongues wagging, especially that of managers after he surprised him with a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The Boo of the Booless gifted his manager, Ogagus a brand new car to celebrate his birthday as well as appreciation for his good work. Chike shared a clip of his manager, smiling widely as he received the car gift via his IG account.

Ogagus took to Twitter to thank his talent. He showered well deserved praises on Chike and prayed for continuous success. Ogagus also surprised Twitter users with his post. He disclosed that he is not a fan of sleek whip, but Chike has decided to emotionally stress him (in a good way) with his gift.

Ogagus celebrated his birthday two days ago, August 3rd, Chike wished stating that; ‘This my journey for hard without you‘.

