COVID-19: Nigeria Records 873 deaths and 42,208 cases

Spread the love











The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC today confirmed the country has recorded 873 coronavirus deaths and 42,208 cases.

NCDC via their official Twitter handle made this confirmation hours ago. In the tweet, Lagos, FCT and Rivers leads the number of new coronavirus cases as the country records 873 deaths.

They tweeted,

404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-106

FCT-54

Rivers-48

Plateau-40

Edo-29

Enugu-21

Oyo-20

Kano-18

Ondo-15

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-9

Ekiti-8

Kaduna-6

Cross River-5

Kwara-4

Anambra-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2

Borno-1

42,208 confirmed

19,004 discharged

873 deaths

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/T9Avt5jz1L — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 29, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related