Davido Shares First Picture Since Fortune’s Death

Spread the love











Afrobeat hit maker, Davido has shared his first photo since the death of his official photographer, Fortune and he doesn’t look so pleasant.

The singer shared a photo in his PJ via his Insta-story, where he was all masked up but we couldn’t help but notice his red, puffy eyes.

The photo suggests that Davido has been crying his eyes out, after loosing Fortune a couple of days ago to an unfortunate incident.

This is the 3rd close person Davido will be loosing this year alone, and we know this must hurt beyond words.

Firstly his body guard, TJ, friend, Obama, and now his photographer, Fortune. This must be extremely hard for him to pull through.

Nonetheless, we pray that God gives him the fortitude to bear the losses.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









