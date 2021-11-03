Daily News Joint

Davido’s Baby mama, Sophia Reveals The Only Time Imade Is Allowed To Show Off

Nov 3, 2021 ,
Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has ditched relationship advice for parenting advice.

The businesswoman took to Snapchat to share how she refused Davido’s first child, Imade from wearing her Rolex watch to school. According to Sophia, the 6-year-old tried tricking her by wearing the watch all weekend hoping she wouldn’t notice.

Sophia shared a video where she gently removed the watch from Imade’s wrist. She told her the only time she is allowed to show off is academically, and maybe some of her endorsements.

She further added that Imade’s friends can talk about their diamond wristwatches, necklaces, but her daughter is not allowed to.

Watch the video below;

