Desbee Mayana – “Ransom” ft. Oritse Femi

Promising Nigerian born, US based Hitmaker ‘Desbee Mayana‘ keeps putting afrobeat on the map and this time he teams up with MSN Gang boss Oritsefemi to deliver a smashing hit single ‘RANSOM‘.
Ransom is the newest effort from the singer and also an appetizer for his fans while anticipating his coming EP which is set to drop anytime soon
Keep tabs on his page and follow his social media pages @iamdesbee on Instagram & @officialdesbee on Twitter
Enjoy the new jam below
