Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

Desbee Mayana – “Ransom” ft. Oritse Femi

Jul 26, 2021 , , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Promising Nigerian born, US based Hitmaker ‘Desbee Mayana‘ keeps putting afrobeat on the map and this time he teams up with MSN Gang boss Oritsefemi to deliver a smashing hit single ‘RANSOM‘.

Ransom is the newest effort from the singer and also an appetizer for his fans while anticipating his coming EP which is set to drop anytime soon

Keep tabs on his page and follow his social media pages @iamdesbee on Instagram & @officialdesbee on Twitter

Enjoy the new jam below

HOT STORY  A & O Records To Release Two Album Projects In Summer And Spring 2021


DOWNLOAD MP3

Apple Music Link 

AUTHOR


Tomiwa

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

Please enter your message


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Streetbuttyboi – “Baddest”

News

Lincon Officially Addresses Issues Surrounding Marriage To Bolanle (Pepper Dem) | See Videos

News

Amy Flourish – “Oga Prom Prom”

You missed

News

Desbee Mayana – “Ransom” ft. Oritse Femi

Jul 26, 2021
World

Saucee – “World”

Jul 26, 2021
News

Streetbuttyboi – “Baddest”

Jul 25, 2021
News

Lincon Officially Addresses Issues Surrounding Marriage To Bolanle (Pepper Dem) | See Videos

Jul 23, 2021