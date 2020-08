Spread the love











Nigerian politician, a Senator, Dino Melaye shares an adorable picture of his family.

Dino Melaye , 46, who was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district is married to Comfort Melaye a union blessed with three kids.

The active member of the People’s Democratic Party, took to his social media handle to share an adorable picture of his three kids.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related