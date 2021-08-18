Daily News Joint

News

[DJ Mix] DJ Awarenex – “Talking Drum Mixtape” ft. MC Barbeque

Aug 18, 2021 , , ,
DJ Awarenex Talking Drum Mixtape

Another banger mixtape from the king of music DJ Awarenex Titled, TALKING DRUM MIXTAPE along side with his Hype man, MC Barbeque and talking drummer..

This “Talking Drum” mixtape by DJ Awarenex features; Naira Marley‘s Drug Test, Wizkid‘s Essence Remix with Justin Bieber, Dice Ailes Reserve, AV Big Thug Boys, Jaywillz Medicine, Kizz Daniel Lie, Davido, Buju, Bellashurmda, Victor Ad, Niniola, Zlantan, Teni, Ruger and many more. It’s a follow up to Last Minute God Mixtape, & Matured Mind Mixtape (2021).

Listen and Enjoy!!!

Instagram: @djawarenexx 


