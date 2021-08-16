Daily News Joint

Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Have 150 Songs Streamed Over 100 Million Times

Aug 16, 2021 ,
Drake officially becomes the first artist to have 150 different songs streamed over 100 million times across streaming platforms.

This was according to OurGenerationMusic, which noticed the feat, Sunday.

His most-streamed songs, “One Dance,” leads the way with over 2.1 billion. “God’s Plan” comes in at number two with 1.7 billion streams, and “Passionfruit” clocks in just under one billion with 947,863,544 streams.

This comes prior to the release of his most anticipated album,

DJ Khaled recently teased the project’s imminent release on Instagram.

LET JAH RISE and all his enemies scatter! SOUND THE ALARM OF LOVE. CERTIFIED SOON COME! PON YOUR [DOME] Spelling B time again. HOW DO YOU SPELL CLB SOON COMING PON YOUR HEAD TOP. D.R.A.K.E.


