END SARS: 1da Banton, DanDizzy, Others lead protest in Port Harcourt Despite Wike’s Order (Video)

Popular Nigerian musicians, 1da Banton, DanDizzy and others are currently in the streets of Port Harcourt for #EndSARS protest.
The governor of Rivers State, Gov. Nyesom Wike had earlier banned youths from protesting against police brutality in the state. However, Nigerian musicians, 1da Banton, DanDizzy and others are on the streets protesting…
Ph we are outside!!! Where una Dey??? #sarsmustGo #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/EiYzOcAmDa
— MEN DEY RUN AM!! (@iDanDizzy) October 13, 2020
We Dey here ooooooo…we need the crowd…pleasure park ph city #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/xQWnxGF17c
— OVM (@1dabanton) October 13, 2020
Them been para o…angry mob them killi barawo…pleasure park love and direct #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/22qb62DeU8
— OVM (@1dabanton) October 13, 2020