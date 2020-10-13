NEWS

END SARS: 1da Banton, DanDizzy, Others lead protest in Port Harcourt Despite Wike’s Order (Video)

By Chief Editor
END SARS: 1da Banton, DanDizzy, Others lead protest in Port Harcourt Despite Wike’s Order (Video)
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Popular Nigerian musicians, 1da Banton, DanDizzy and others are currently in the streets of Port Harcourt for #EndSARS protest.

The governor of Rivers State, Gov. Nyesom Wike had earlier banned youths from protesting against police brutality in the state. However, Nigerian musicians, 1da Banton, DanDizzy and others are on the streets protesting…

See Video


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  JUST IN: JAMB release provisional admission list of successful candidates 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: