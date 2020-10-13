End SARS: Kanye West Lends his voice

Spread the love











Music superstar and politician, Kanye West, has lent his voice in the fight against police brutality in Nigeria.

Kanye West declared his position on Monday via Twitter.

The fashion mogul urged authorities to listen to the people.

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the people’s cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”, he tweeted.

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

Related