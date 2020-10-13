NEWS

End SARS: Kanye West Lends his voice

By Chief Editor
Music superstar and politician, Kanye West, has lent his voice in the fight against police brutality in Nigeria.

Kanye West declared his position on Monday via Twitter.

The fashion mogul urged authorities to listen to the people.

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the people’s cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”, he tweeted.


