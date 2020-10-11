END SARS NEWS

#EndSARS: Rema Cuts His Dreadlocks, Says It Doesn’t Make Him a Criminal

Mavin records artist, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema gets rid if his dreadlocks as he joins the #EndSARS protest.

The call for disbandment of the police unit set up for handling special cases in robbery and kidnapping has taken another shape as protests linger for the fourth day.

According to Rema, his looks should be used to judge him. In his recent tweet, he wrote, Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal #EndSARS”


