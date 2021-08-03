Daily News Joint

News

Enuffcash – “Wole”

Aug 3, 2021
Enuffcash comes with a masterpiece titled “Wole”. Born Cosmas Ogbonna, Enuffcash is a Nigerian Singer/Songwriter. He spent his growing up years between Okigwe, Aba and Port Harcourt where he experienced life from varied perspectives.

Enuffcash Just released his debut EP titled RISE 2 FAME, Wole is the 2nd track on the Rise 2 Fame EP, The track has a unique sound that brings a pure blend of acoustic ingenuity, This song no doubt has all the potential to be a chart-topper and will definitely rock our airwaves significantly.

Enuffcash’s well-delivered vocals make the entire Rise 2 Fame EP super appealing and smooth to the ears.

Powered by Boomkit.me, Download, listen and enjoy!

Follow Enuffcash on all social platforms
Instagram – @enuffcash
Twitter – @enuffcash1 


