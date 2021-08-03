Enuffcash – “Wole”

Spread the love











Enuffcash comes with a masterpiece titled “Wole”. Born Cosmas Ogbonna, Enuffcash is a Nigerian Singer/Songwriter. He spent his growing up years between Okigwe, Aba and Port Harcourt where he experienced life from varied perspectives.

Enuffcash Just released his debut EP titled RISE 2 FAME, Wole is the 2nd track on the Rise 2 Fame EP, The track has a unique sound that brings a pure blend of acoustic ingenuity, This song no doubt has all the potential to be a chart-topper and will definitely rock our airwaves significantly.

Enuffcash’s well-delivered vocals make the entire Rise 2 Fame EP super appealing and smooth to the ears.

