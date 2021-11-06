Daily News Joint

[EP] K-Brwn – “Fall In Love”

Nov 6, 2021 , , , ,
CHECK OUT WHAT HAPPENS WHEN ‘K-BRWN’, ZADDY OF AFRIKA FALLS IN LOVE.

After the successful release of his lead single Te-Amo, Chuddy Emukah Jr. (Esq), known as K-Brwn has decided to release a body of work title “FALL IN LOVE” to tell his perfect love story with collaborations that create the perfect blend for lovers of good music and in a relationship.

K-Brwn expresses his heart in this new EP with songs like Teamo, Soke, Go Crazy and Sunrise, he shares how Falling in Love changed him and his perspective. With a collaboration from Nigerian singer Oxlade, titled “Fall in Love”, the song defines the tempo of the EP with vocal matching prowess.

Fall in Love EP by K-Brwn is one to look out for across all streaming platforms. Stream and Listen HERE

Enjoy below,


