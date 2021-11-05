Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

Fan Weeps After Seeing Starboy Terri In Lagos, Calls Out Wizkid

Nov 5, 2021
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

<!–

Fan Weeps After Seeing Starboy Terri In Lagos, Calls Out Wizkid « tooXclusive

522

SHARES

3.1k

VIEWS

Wizkid has found himself on the Twitter trends table and no, it’s not related to his grammy nominations.

This time, he is trending because of his signee, Terri. A Twitter user identified as Ruddeyy claims to have come in contact with Starrboy Terri.

While other fans are always excited to see a celebrity up close, this one broke down in tears. According to him, Terri is really suffering. He said he couldn’t help but wonder what happened to him

HOT STORY  'Does Any of Your Sister Have Grammy Award?' – Teni Brags About Niniola's Nomination

Sharing the story on Twitter, he fearlessly called Biz Wiz a user and accused him of messing with Starboy Terri’s life and music career.

See the post below;

created by inCollage

No Result

View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

Davido’s Baby mama, Sophia Reveals The Only Time Imade Is Allowed To Show Off

News

OKKRRR! Cardi B To Host 2021 American Music Awards

News

“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta

You missed

News

Fan Weeps After Seeing Starboy Terri In Lagos, Calls Out Wizkid

Nov 5, 2021
VIDEOS

[Video] Wande Coal – “Come My Way”

Nov 4, 2021
News

Davido’s Baby mama, Sophia Reveals The Only Time Imade Is Allowed To Show Off

Nov 3, 2021
News

OKKRRR! Cardi B To Host 2021 American Music Awards

Nov 2, 2021