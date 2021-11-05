Fan Weeps After Seeing Starboy Terri In Lagos, Calls Out Wizkid

Wizkid has found himself on the Twitter trends table and no, it’s not related to his grammy nominations.

This time, he is trending because of his signee, Terri. A Twitter user identified as Ruddeyy claims to have come in contact with Starrboy Terri.

While other fans are always excited to see a celebrity up close, this one broke down in tears. According to him, Terri is really suffering. He said he couldn’t help but wonder what happened to him

Sharing the story on Twitter, he fearlessly called Biz Wiz a user and accused him of messing with Starboy Terri’s life and music career.

See the post below;