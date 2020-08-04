Festus Keyamo sends Daddy Showkey a birthday message as he turns 50 (VIDEO)

Spread the love











Nigeria’s minister of State, Labour and Employment, Barr. Festus Keyamo sends a birthday message to Daddy Shockey.

The veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter, Daddy Showkey turns 50 today.

In a tweet captioned, “My friend and brother, Daddy Showkey, is 50 years old today! I did a short video to celebrate him”, Festus Keyamo wishes Daddy Showkey a happy birthday.

He said,

“Hi Daddy Showkey I can’t believe you’re 50 years old. Na only few months I take senior you. Daddy Showkey came into the Nigeria music industry needed a breathe of fresh air from the traditional Reggae sound that was imported into the country at that time.”

My friend and brother, Daddy Showkey, is 50 years old today! I did a short video to celebrate him. 👇 pic.twitter.com/kPuVAEW2HQ — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 4, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related