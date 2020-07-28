FG lifts ban on Executive Jets for flying Naira Marley to Abuja

Spread the love











The ban on Executive Jets Services, the company that flew Naira Marley to Abuja few weeks have been lifted by the Federal Government.

On June 15, 2020, the government suspended the operations of the charter and aircraft maintenance firm for flying a musician, Azeez Fashola, aka, Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja to attend a concert.

It had explained that the aircraft operated by Executive Jet which conveyed the musician was supposed to fly an Appeal Court judge but was eventually used to ferry the musician.

Responding to questions at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the ban was lifted on Monday after the airline paid all the fines it was mandated to pay.

He said, “So we’ve lifted the ban today and they are now permitted to continue to do their business as these things are not punitive. They are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe.”

