Ghana Music Award UK || Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ Emerges Winner Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year

Oct 10, 2021 ,
Gyakie’s hit song, ‘Forever’ has emerged the winner of the Afrobeat/Afropop category in the 2021 Ghana Music Award UK.

The singer’s announced the amazing news via her Instagram page. This achievement makes a remarkable mark in the history of her career.

The award ceremony kicked off last night in the United Kingdom with performances from artists like Fameye, Kweku Darlington, Gyakie herself to mention a few.

In March 2021, Gyakie dropped her hit song, Forever which trended for a long time before it was jumped on by fast-rising star, Omah Lay for a remix.

Ever since, Gyakie has dropped several songs and her most recent one is , Whine.


