GMG Boss – “Marcopolo” ft. Peruzzi

GMG Boss teams up with DMW’s Peruzzi on new record titled ‘’Marcopolo’’
GMG Boss teams up with Davido Music Worldwide act Peruzzi on this brand new banger titled “Marcopolo“ produced by Speroach Beatz.
“Marcopolo” is a love song with a fusion of traditional sounds and modern influences. The song showcases a passionate appeal by the love drawn artists who promise to do the imaginable for the woman of their hearts.
