Gov. Wike Bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers State

Rivers state governor, Governor Nyesom Wikipedia has reportedly banned #EndSARS protests in the state.

The governor who previously alleged that the killings and arm robberies in the state was perpetrated by SARS Operatives has now banned protests against police brutality in Rivers.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers honorable Commissioner for Information made this known via a tweet.

He said,

“The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.

” Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

